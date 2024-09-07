Chad Mascoe Jr. delivers three touchdowns, leads Campbell over Western Carolina 24-16

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Chad Mascoe Jr. accounted for three touchdowns, two of them on passes to VJ Wilkins, and…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Chad Mascoe Jr. accounted for three touchdowns, two of them on passes to VJ Wilkins, and Campbell defeated Western Carolina 24-16 on Saturday.

Campbell rolled up 188 yards of total offense in the second quarter, scoring 17 points to take a 17-10 halftime lead. Mascoe had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 45-yard TD pass to Wilkins in the outburst.

A short touchdown pass from Mascoe to Wilkins gave the Fighting Camels a 24-10 lead midway through the third quarter but they had to hold on in the end.

Christian Lowery’s third field goal of the game drew Western Carolina within 24-16 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. From that point, Campbell went three-and-out, Cole Gonzales threw an interception on WCU’s first play, and Campbell went three-and-out again.

The Catamounts took over at their own 31 with about 30 seconds remaining. Gonzales threw for one first down and ran for two more but time ran out with Western Carolina at the 27-yard line.

Mascoe finished 18 of 29 passing for 306 yards. He was intercepted twice. Sincere Brown had 108 yards on four catches.

Gonzales was 18 of 35 passing for 182 yards and was intercepted four times.

Campbell (1-1) had a big advantage in total offense, gaining 444 yards to 287 for Western Carolina (0-2).

The teams, both based in North Carolina, last met in 1939.

