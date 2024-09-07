Carlos Davis leads Towson to 14-9 victory over Morgan State

Carlos Davis threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and Towson held off Morgan State 14-9 on Saturday night.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Carlos Davis threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and Towson held off Morgan State 14-9 on Saturday night.

Davis completed 21 of 28 passes and his 5-yard scoring throw to Sam Reynolds gave Towson (1-1) an early 7-3 lead. Christopher Watkins’ 6-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the second quarter made it 14-3 at halftime.

Morgan State answered in the first minute of the third quarter when Tahj Smith threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Kennerly Jr.

Smith drove the Bears to midfield, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and 15 with 1:33 remaining. Smith was 13-of-20 passing for 163 yards.

Towson outgained Morgan State 355-249 in total yards but had two turnovers.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.