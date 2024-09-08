Brown throws 2 TD passes as San Jose State beats Air Force 17-7

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Emmett Brown completed 17 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Emmett Brown completed 17 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard TD connection with Jackson Canaan that gave San Jose State the lead for good in the first quarter and the Spartans beat Air Force 17-7 Saturday night.

Brown hit Nick Nash for an 18-yard touchdown to cap an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. Air Force (1-1, 0-1 Mountain West) tied the score when Cade Davis scored on a 6-yard run with 5:29 to go in the first quarter, set up by Jerome Gaillard Jr.’s interception and 41 yard return to the 28.

A pass interference penalty against the Air Force defense on third-and-9 kept SJSU’s ensuing drive alive and two plays later Brown, as he was being hit by the free-running blitzing middle linebacker, hit Canaan in stride down the left side on the numbers for a TD that made it 14-7 less than 2 minutes later.

Kyler Halvorson kicked a 34-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 8:25 left.

John Busha was 7-of-20 passing for 54 yards with two interceptions for Air Force. Harris finished with 50 yards rushing on eight carries.

Nash had seven receptions for 90 yards and Canaan added 88 yards receiving for San Jose State (2-0, 1-0).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.