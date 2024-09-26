Boston College looks to add to poll resume when it plays Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky (3-1) at Boston College (3-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ACCN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston College by 12½.…

Western Kentucky (3-1) at Boston College (3-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ACCN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston College by 12½.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Boston College could get back into The Associated Press Top 25 with a convincing win – if a couple of ranked teams stumble. BC sneaked into the rankings at No. 24 after starting the season with victories over 10th-ranked Florida State and FCS Duquesne. But it lasted only one week because of a loss to No. 6 Missouri. The Hilltoppers have won three straight since their only loss, to No. 5 Alabama.

KEY MATCHUP

Hilltoppers QB Caden Veltkamp made his first career start against Toledo last week and completed 20 of 30 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 20 yards and two TDs. BC LB Donovan Ezeiruaku, a 2022 All-ACC pick, has 19 tackles and is tied for second in the ACC with five sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky: DB Devonte’ Mathews had two red zone interceptions in the final two minutes of last week’s victory over Toledo. The second was at the WKU 1 yard-line with 18 seconds left to clinch the win. Mathews had four tackles in the 26-21 victory.

Boston College: RB Kye Robichaux started his college career at Western Kentucky, running for 828 yards in two seasons before transferring. He ran for 780 yards and eight touchdowns last year and had 85 yards and a score – and added a touchdown catch – in the Week 1 victory over the Seminoles.

FACTS & FIGURES

BC QB Thomas Castellanos is eighth in FBS (and third in the ACC) with a 193.2 passer rating. He is 10th with 16.2 yards per completion and 13th with 10 passing touchdowns. … Ezeiruaku has 18.5 career sacks, tied with Zach Allen and Sean Guthrie for sixth all-time at BC. … Lewis Bond was the ACC wide receiver of the week after his second career 100-yard game, including the game-winning touchdown against Michigan State. … WKU P Cole Maynard was named CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week after the win over Toledo. He averaged 50.8 yards on six punts. With under a minute to play in the third quarter, he pinned Toledo at its own 2-yard line. The WKU defense recorded a safety on the next play, kicking off a stretch of 16 unanswered points in the comeback victory. … In the Hilltoppers’ FBS era, which began in 2009, they have beaten power conference opponents Arkansas (2019), Vanderbilt (2015), Kentucky (2012 and ’13).

