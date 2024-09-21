Big plays by Sanni, Moss highlight Tennessee Tech’s 24-14 victory over Tennessee State

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Obie Sanni scored on a 54-yard run, Ty Moss wrapped it up with a 56-yard pick-6,…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Obie Sanni scored on a 54-yard run, Ty Moss wrapped it up with a 56-yard pick-6, and Tennessee Tech defeated Tennessee State 24-14 on Saturday in the Big South-OVC Association opener for both teams.

Jordyn Potts’ 12-yard run opened the scoring for the Golden Eagles, then Sanni’s long scamper made it 14-0 through one quarter.

Tennessee State tied it in the second quarter with Boogie Trotter’s 69-yard interception return and a 25-yard pass from Jalal Dean to Draylen Ellis.

The Golden Eagles scored the only points of the second half on a 34-yard field goal by Dom LeBlanc and the interception return by Moss.

Looking for the tying score, the Tigers drove from inside their own 10-yard line to near midfield before Moss intercepted an Ellis pass and raced untouched down the left sideline to secure the win with 1:05 remaining.

Tennessee Tech (1-2) had 220 yards on the ground, led by Sanni with 75 yards and Jalen Mitchell with 72. Potts was 12-of-25 passing for 94 yards with an interception.

Ellis was 22-of-39 through the air for 246 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Tigers (2-2) were held to zero yards rushing on 27 attempts.

