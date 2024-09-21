Big plays abound as Eastern Michigan shuts out St. Francis (Pa.) 36-0

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — David Carter Jr. scored on a 99-yard fumble return, Zyell Griffin caught an 89-yard touchdown pass…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — David Carter Jr. scored on a 99-yard fumble return, Zyell Griffin caught an 89-yard touchdown pass and Eastern Michigan rolled past St. Francis of Pennsylvania 36-0 on Saturday.

Carter grabbed a loose ball out of a goal-line pileup and raced 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. They added 40- and 49-yard field goals by Jesus Gomez for a 13-0 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles blocked a punt and Kendric Knowling recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown and a 26-0 lead. Since 2014, Eastern has blocked 25 kicks and turned six of its 14 blocked punts into touchdowns.

In the fourth quarter, Griffin and Jeremiah Salem hooked up on an 89-yard catch-and-run for the final score. It was the first EMU touchdown for Griffin, a graduate transfer from UNLV, and the first career touchdown pass for the freshman Salem. It matches the longest passing play in EMU history and is the longest passing TD for the Eagles.

Salem and Cole Snyder combined for 14 of 24 passing for 203 yards for the Eagles (3-1).

St. Francis (1-3) of the FCS was held to 154 yards by a swarming Eastern Michigan defense that had 26 players credited with tackles.

