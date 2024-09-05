Big 12 foes No. 11 Utah and Baylor face off in non-conference clash

Baylor (0-0) at No. 11 Utah (0-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX) BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah -14.5 Series record: Utah…

Baylor (0-0) at No. 11 Utah (0-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah -14.5

Series record: Utah 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah and Baylor square off in a designated non-conference game between the Big 12 foes. Both the Utes and the Bears earned week one victories against overmatched FCS opponents. This game will offer a measuring stick for Baylor’s progress after struggling last season and a foreshadowing for what Utah can expect to face as the preseason Big 12 title favorite.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah struggled to move the ball against Baylor’s defense last season until a quarterback change spurred a fourth quarter comeback. With Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe back at full strength, will the Bears’ secondary and linebackers be able to contain the Utes’ playmakers? Utah’s re-energized offense will test an improved Baylor defense early and often.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: Fourth string running back Dijon Stanley had a breakout performance in a 49-0 win over Southern Utah. Stanley tallied 150 yards and two touchdowns on three catches and added 34 yards on six carries. Making a similar impact against Baylor will cement him as a vital cog in a revived Utes’ offense.

Baylor: Grad transfer Dequan Finn has the perfect skill set as a dual-threat quarterback to revitalize Baylor’s offense. Finn threw for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for more than 500 yards in three consecutive seasons at Toledo before transferring to the Bears. He threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a 39-yard touchdown, in his Baylor debut.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is 22-0 at home in regular season non-conference games since 2011. … Baylor has lost eight straight games against AP Top 25 opponents. … Utah QB Cam Rising needs just 22 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for his career. … Baylor has ranked first or second in fewest penalty yards per game among Big 12 teams each of the last two seasons. … Utah’s offensive line has combined for 221 career games played, ranking third in the Big 12. … Freshmen played a total of 4,505 snaps on offense and defense for Baylor in 2023 – the most of any Big 12 team.

