Bearcats shutout Houston for first ever Big 12 home win, matches win total from 2023

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Bearcats defense kept Houston off the scoreboard in a 34-0 Bearcats win.

It’s Cincinnati’s first shutout win since Nov. 3, 2018, when the Bearcats blanked Navy 42-0 at Nippert Stadium. Houston is the first Power Four team to be shut out this season, and it’s the Bearcats first shutout of a Power Four team since they blanked Virginia Tech in 1995.

The Bearcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) have already equaled their 2023 win total.

“In college football, a shutout is hard to do,” Cincinnati sixth-year safety Derrick Canteen said. “It says a lot about this defense. This is such a hungry group and a team with such a chip on our shoulder.”

Sorsby threw touchdowns of 19 and 15 yards to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson in the first half. The first touchdown came after an opening-drive interception by Bearcats safety Josh Minkins Jr., Cincinnati’s third straight game with an opening-drive interception.

“It’s tough to execute those fade passes to Henderson,” Sorsby said. “The corner is playing man coverage, so he’s one-on-one. I just have confidence in Henderson to come down with it, so I’m just putting the ball out there and giving him a chance.

It was the first of three straight scoring drives for the Bearcats, as they raced out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Two of the three scoring drives covered 80 yards while the other 45 yards.

SORSBY IN A GROOVE

Cincinnati’s first-year quarterback extended his streak, to start the season, of pass attempts without an interception to 118. That was the second-most attempts of any quarterback in college football entering Saturday.

“I felt really poised out there, seeing the field really well,” Sorsby said. “We have a great punter in Mason Fletcher, so if we don’t get the first down I know he’s going to pin (the opponent) deep. So there’s no reason to be too aggressive or take a big risk with the football.”

HOUSTON HAS PROBLEMS ON OFFENSE

The Cougars struggled offensively throughout, being held to just 233 total yards. Seven penalties for 68 yards didn’t help.

Miscues, including three turnovers, haunted Houston. The closest the Cougars came to scoring was early in the second quarter when kicker Joseph Kim missed right on a 32-yard field goal attempt. It was one of only two drives to end in the red zone for the Cougars.

“We would get moving a little bit, then we’d have some plays that were self destructive,” Fritz said. “I told the guys five or six times, we’re not good enough to just throw the ball out there and win. We’re going to have to do things right.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars offense continues to flail. Houston has only scored 26 points in four games and has reached double-digits just twice.

“Last week we scored 33 points and none today,” Houston offensive lineman Tank Jenkins said. “That’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got their first ever Big 12 home win, and have already equalled their number of Big 12 and overall wins from 2023. They also now have a two-game winning streak after last week’s win at Miami (Ohio).

“Cincinnati has fought so hard to get to this level,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “To finally come out here and get our first Big 12 win and our first opportunity this season, it’s been big for us. It’s been a great couple weeks here.”

Up next

Houston: vs. Iowa State next Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Texas Tech next Saturday.

