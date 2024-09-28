Backup QB Grayson James’ late TD toss lifts Boston College past Western Kentucky 21-20

BOSTON (AP) — Backup quarterback Grayson James hit Jerand Bradley with an 8-yard scoring pass late, and Boston College rallied…

BOSTON (AP) — Backup quarterback Grayson James hit Jerand Bradley with an 8-yard scoring pass late, and Boston College rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

BC’s starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

James, a junior transfer from Florida International, completed 19-of-32 passes for 168 yards with an inception for BC (4-1). He also ran for a score.

A 12 ½ point underdog, Western Kentucky (3-2) jumped ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter on Caden Veltkamp’s second TD pass of the game, a 7-yarder to Easton Messer, and held a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

“We have to do better,” Boston College first-year coach Bill O’Brien said. “We can play better. We have to start faster. We’ve got a chance to have a good football team, but we have to show up and be ready to go right from the get-go.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku forced Veltkamp’s fumble on a strip-sack that was recovered by lineman George Rooks at the Hilltoppers’ 20-yard line with just over six minutes to play.

James then hit Bradley near the back line of the end zone six plays later.

“We knew we had to make a big play,” Bradley said. “We knew what time it was. We knew what we had to do. Once he called (the play in the huddle), I knew it was a touchdown.”

The Eagles sliced it to 20-14 on James’ 1-yard bootleg with 11 ½ minutes left in the final quarter.

Making his second career start, Veltkamp completed 25-of-39 passes for 232 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

“Tough one,” Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton said. “Hats off to Boston College. They found a way to win. Proud of our guys. They kept battling and they made plays. We needed to find a way to win there at the end, but we didn’t get it done.”

Castellanos was on the field in a sweatshirt before the game, talking to James while the backup was warming up.

James threw for 1,969 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore at FIU in 2022 but played in only three games last season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers had a much better showing than their other game against a Power Four school this season, when they were clobbered by No. 5 Alabama, 63-0, in their opener.

Boston College: This game took some of the glow off the good start under O’Brien, but it could have been worse. The defense seemed confused, at times, leaving receivers open until it made some big plays in the final quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BC could drop further from the Top 25. The Eagles were “receiving votes” and 28th overall in last week’s poll.

HIGH SCHOOL RE-VISITED

James and Bradley played together in high school in Texas.

“It was awesome, especially going to JB,” James said. “We were able to play together in high school, so just being able to have that connection was awesome. It almost gave us some flashbacks. … I think we gave each other a big embrace after.”

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky: After an off week, WKU hosts UTEP in Conference USA play on Oct. 10.

Boston College: Returns to ACC action next Saturday, at Virginia.

