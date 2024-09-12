Auburn tries to rebound from mistake-filled loss, hosts New Mexico

New Mexico (0-2) at Auburn (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 28. Series record:…

New Mexico (0-2) at Auburn (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 28.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn desperately wants to rebound strongly from a mistake-filled loss to California. It raised questions about the job security for quarterback Payton Thorne, who was intercepted four times in that game. The Lobos are seeking their first win after playing No. 20 Arizona close for a half before losing 61-39. They’re led by first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offense needs a get-well game after committing five turnovers in a 21-14 loss to Cal. New Mexico’s defense might be the perfect tonic. The Lobos rank last among 133 FBS teams in total defense, allowing 597 yards per game. They’re also 131st in scoring and run defense and 129th in pass defense. Auburn freshman receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) and right tackle Izavion Miller (hip) are questionable with injuries.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico: QB Devon Dampier passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona, while rushing for 130 yards and another two scores. He was also intercepted twice.

Auburn: QBs Thorne/Hank Brown. Freeze didn’t rule out benching Thorne in favor of his backup. Freeze said Thorne has consistently been the best practice performer but has also been inconsistent and mistake prone at times in games. It’s a safe bet that Brown gets some playing time in this game one way or the other.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Tigers have won their last 32 homecoming games, including a 45-13 win over Samford last year. … Auburn’s wide receivers have already caught seven touchdown passes, matching the season total for last year’s group. … New Mexico’s opening loss to Sam Houston State was the program’s first to an FCS team since falling to the Bearkats in 2011. … The Lobos have scored touchdowns after all three forced turnovers. They managed only 28 points off turnovers last season. … Auburn is tied for second in the Southeastern Conference with 19 tackles for loss.

