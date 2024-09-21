Auburn defensive back Champ Anthony carted off field with leg injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive back Champ Anthony was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive back Champ Anthony was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter against Arkansas on Saturday.

Anthony had an air cast on his left leg when he was taken off the field after being placed on a stretcher. ESPN opted to not show a replay of the injury.

The injury happened one play after Anthony’s hit to the chest area knocked the helmet off Arkansas receiver Anthony Armstrong. Armstrong lay on the field before walking to the medical tent but returned soon after.

Auburn players ran across the field in support before Anthony was placed on the cart. He came into the game tied for third on the team with 12 tackles and had three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry in the game before the injury.

Anthony had five tackles last season after transferring from junior college.

