Artopoeus and Whatley combine for 3 TDs and Chattanooga gets 1st win 45-30 over Portland State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw four touchdown passes, three to Javin Whatley, and Chattanooga rolled to a 45-30 win over Portland State on Saturday night.

The Mocs (1-3) scored on all four possessions of the first half three of four in the second.

The Vikings (0-4) managed to tie the game at 7-all and pulled within 21-14 in the second but when Artopoeus and Whatley teamed up for a 13-yard score with 2:20 before the half to make it 28-14 PSU never got closer.

Artopoeus was 24 of 32 for 396 yards and an interception. His other connections with Whatley covered 28 and 5 yards and he also had a 78-yard hookup with Sam Phillips.

Phillips had 150 yards on five receptions, giving him 480 yards in four games. Whatley had eight catches for 108 yards. Reggie Davis had 116 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown as the Mocs piled up 567 total yards.

Dante Chachere was 19-of-30 passing for 306 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Portland State. He also ran for a pair of scores. Quincy Craig ran for 103 yards and a touchdown and had a touchdown reception.

