Arizona State visits Texas Tech for 1st Big 12 game as Sun Devils seek 4-0 start

Arizona State (3-0) at Texas Tech (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas Tech by 3.…

Arizona State (3-0) at Texas Tech (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas Tech by 3.

Series record: Series tied 2-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Big 12 opener for both teams is a chance for Arizona State to have its first 4-0 record since 2016 and for Texas Tech to put to rest a rough start to the season. The Sun Devils are playing their first conference game since joining the Big 12. Arizona State is trying to build a case for the first Top 25 ranking in coach Kenny Dillingham’s two seasons. The Red Raiders barely beat FCS member Abilene Christian in overtime in their opener at home, lost handily at Washington State and tied a school record with 52 first-half points in last week’s 66-21 victory over North Texas in Lubbock.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton vs. Arizona State pass defense. Morton had four touchdown passes in the victory over North Texas, and the Sun Devils surrendered four to Texas State’s Jordan McCloud in a 31-28 win over the Bobcats. The same could be said on the other side, with ASU’s Sam Leavitt facing a pass defense ranked 119th out of 133 nationally. The Red Raiders gave up 506 yards passing to Abilene Christian. Their season average is now at 280.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: WR Jordyn Tyson had six catches, a career high, for 120 yards and a touchdown against Texas State. Tyson had consecutive 100-yard games in his final two games with Colorado late in the 2022 season before transferring to Arizona State.

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks clearly makes a big difference for the offense. He missed the 37-16 loss to Washington State with an injury, and the Red Raiders had four turnovers. Brooks set the tone with 74 yards rushing in the first quarter against North Texas, and Texas Tech didn’t have a turnover until well after the victory was in hand. Brooks has 3,314 career yards and needs 98 to move into fifth on the school’s rushing list.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Sun Devils are playing in Texas for the second week in a row following the win at Texas State on Sept. 12 in a nationally televised Thursday night game. … Third-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is 1-1 in Big 12 openers, but has won both of his conference openers at home. … One of Arizona State’s victories in the 4-0 start eight years ago was 68-55 over the Red Raiders, then coached by Kliff Kingsbury. A year later in 2017, Texas Tech won 52-45 in Lubbock. … The Red Raiders are one win from 600 in program history.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.