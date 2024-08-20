Virginia Tech is optimistic about 2024 with experienced team led by QB Kyron Drones

Jaylin Lane and the Hokies are excited to begin their pursuit of an ACC championship, one that has eluded this once-proud program for the past 13 seasons.

Meantime, the senior Virginia Tech wide receiver wants secure a different type of ring — the one given to Atlantic Coast Conference champions.

Lane and the Hokies are excited to begin their pursuit of that goal, one that has eluded this once-proud program for the past 13 seasons. Virginia Tech finished last season with a 7-6 record and closed the campaign with a 41-20 Military Bowl victory over Tulane — a team playing without its starting quarterback and with an interim coach.

Still, the Hokies believe their first bowl win in seven years can propel them into this season.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” said Lane, who had 41 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Hokies last won the ACC title in 2010, but optimism is high thanks to 20 returning starters and a soft schedule. Coach Brent Pry, entering his third season, is cautioning against lofty expectations.

“We’ve dealt with it in a couple of team meetings, just that it’s not important,” Pry said. “It’s great to have confidence. We deserve that. We earned that, but to remain humble, to remain hungry, those things are essential.”

Big-time quarterback

Kyron Drones finished fourth in the ACC media’s preseason player of the year voting, with 13 first-place votes. Drones took over as starting quarterback in the Hokies’ third game of 2023 and finished the season with 2,084 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He leads a Virginia Tech offense that returns all 11 starters.

“Guys stayed for a reason,” Drones said. “We know the team we can be this year. … We want to go win a championship, and that’s the reason why everyone came back. This is the year to do it.”

Jennings set to return

Ali Jennings played in two games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Jennings caught 54 passes, including nine for touchdowns, at Old Dominion in 2022 and adds to a deep receiving group.

“I think we’re all excited to see a complete year out of Ali and what he’s capable of,” Pry said. “He’s an older guy with a lot of experience, and he has a unique skill set. I think he’s going to help us.”

Trending upward

The Hokies finished last season ranked 57th nationally in rushing defense (148 yards per game), but their defense played better toward the end of the season, allowing fewer than 135 yards rushing in five of the final seven games — all wins.

“We just weren’t playing together,” Pry said of his defense’s performance in the first half of last season. “Sometimes, it takes going through that, recognizing it, seeing it on film, and understanding how it hurts us. You be where you need to be, and the plays will come to you.”

Friendly schedule

The Hokies’ 2024 opponents combined to go 71-82 last season, a .464 winning percentage that makes it the easiest schedule in the ACC. The Hokies will play two teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 — at No. No. 19 Miami on Sept. 27 and hosting No. 14 Clemson on Nov. 9.

