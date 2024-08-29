Virginia aims for early momentum opening the season against FCS opponent Richmond

Richmond at Virginia, Saturday 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia by 19 1/2. Series record:…

Richmond at Virginia, Saturday 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia by 19 1/2.

Series record: Virginia 30-3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Virginia coach Tony Elliott started his Charlottesville tenure with a win over Richmond two years ago. Not much has gone right since. Elliott needs to show improvement this season, and taking care of business against the Spiders would be a good start. Richmond enters the season with legitimate Football Championship Subdivision playoff aspirations after back-to-back appearances, and coach Russ Huesman knows what a signature in-state win would do for his program, both this season and on the recruiting trail.

KEY MATCHUP

After a protracted quarterback competition, the Cavaliers announced they will go with sophomore Anthony Colandrea under center this season. Colandrea is dangerous with his legs, and the Spiders may not have the speed or size to slow him down. Richmond can negate that with a big play though, and the Spiders led the FCS last year with five defensive touchdowns. Elliott said Colandrea has been working on his ball control: He had nine interceptions and five fumbles in his six games played last year.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: DL Kam Butler returns after a season-ending injury in the fifth game last year. Despite only playing four full games, Butler led the team in sacks. Virginia’s defensive line starters combine for 111 college starts and 34 career sacks. This is Butler’s seventh year of college football, and he has played 2,502 snaps in total.

Richmond: QB Kyle Wickersham, a junior, and QB Camden Coleman, a sophomore, each started games last year. They have been competing for the No. 1 job during camp, and the team has not yet announced who will start Saturday.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colandrea threw for 1,958 yards last year, the most of any true freshman quarterback at the Football Bowl Subdivision level … This matchup dates back to 1893, when Virginia won in Charlottesville. … Richmond earned a share of the Coastal Athletic Association title for the first time since 2015 last year, but next season the Spiders will move to the Patriot League.

