UCF Knights begin second season in Big 12 with nonconference matchup against New Hampshire

New Hampshire vs. UCF, Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 41 1/2.

Series Record: First Meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF is eager to jump back into the season after going 6-7 in its inaugural year in the Big 12. Preseason prognosticators pick the Knights to finish eighth in the conference standings this season; however, coach Gus Malzahn and his players believe they’ll be much better and possibly compete for the championship. Getting off on the right foot against heavy underdog New Hampshire while integrating several new transfers and additions to the lineup is the goal in the season opener.

KEY MATCHUP

UCF’s secondary vs. New Hampshire’s passing attack. UCF has undergone a lot of change. Of the Knights’ projected starters in the secondary, only Brandon Adams (six starts) and Quadric Bullard (13 starts) were regulars last year. New Hampshire has a new quarterback after 3,400-yard passer Max Brosmer transferred to Minnesota. But the Wildcats still have one of their top receivers in Logan Tomlinson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Hampshire: DE Josiah Silver, who had five sacks, eight quarterback hits and 9 1/2 tackles for loss for the Wildcats’ last season. He anchors a defensive line that yielded 143.4 yards per game on the ground in 2023.

UCF: QB KJ Jefferson was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal after throwing for 2,107 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions at Arkansas last year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound QB comes to an offense that has wide array of playmakers at his disposal, especially at running back.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCF is the only team in the nation with two 1,000-yard rushers returning from last season, including R.J. Harvey (1,416 yards, 16 touchdowns). The Knights also welcome Toledo transfer Peny Boone after he rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. … Yale transfer Wande Owens was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, marking the second straight year New Hampshire has a player listed. Owens led Yale with 63 tackles last season. . . . UCF announced DT John Walker suffered a lower-body injury early in training camp and will be out for an extended period of time. Malzahn said the team hopes he will return before the end of the season. Walker was expected to be in the Knights’ defensive line rotation. Additionally, TE Jordan Davis tore his Achilles tendon and will miss the season.

