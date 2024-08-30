UAB stifles Alcorn State in season opening 41-3 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Zeno threw for two touchdowns, Lee Beebe Jr. ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Zeno threw for two touchdowns, Lee Beebe Jr. ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns and UAB beat Alcorn State 41-3 in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Beebe ran it in from the 2 after helping to lead an 11-play, 70-yard drive that gave the Blazers a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. On Alcorn State’s opening drive, the Braves lost nine yards and were forced to punt.

On fourth down, Sirad Bryant blocked Elijah Gorman’s punt and Alcorn State turned it over on downs when Eric Thomas Jr. recovered the ball for the Braves at their own 6.

Zeno then connected with Brandon Hawkins Jr. on 9-yard touchdown pass following a false start for a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Zeno threw a 15-yard touchdown to Amare Thomas and Beebe ran it in from the 2 with 1:30 left before halftime.

UAB outgained Alcorn State 517-177 in total yardage despite committing 10 penalties for 72 yards.

The Braves offense struggled most of the way and three quarterbacks — Roderick Hartsfield Jr., Xzavier Vaughn and Tyler Macon — combined to complete 9 of 21 passes for 60 yards and an interception.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.