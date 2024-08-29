Prime-time focus on No. 23 USC, No. 13 LSU as each tries to make early statement

No. 23 Southern California vs. No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern (ABC) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

No. 23 Southern California vs. No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 4 1/2.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Playing before a national audience on Sunday night, both teams will have plenty of eyes on them as each side tries to make a big early impression that might later resonate with the College Football Playoff committee. For USC, that could be especially important coming off a disappointing 8-5 season with a new quarterback in Miller Moss ready to go in the program’s first year in the Big Ten. A bad showing against LSU might turn up the heat on third-year coach Lincoln Riley. Tigers coach Brian Kelly, also entering his third season, hopes to build on back-to-back 10-win seasons and make the expanded 12-team playoff field. Like the Trojans, they will be starting a new quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU’s experienced offensive line vs. a Trojans defense filled with questions. USC surrendered an average of 34.4 points per game last season and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired in November. D’Anton Lynn takes over and his debut comes against an LSU front that returns four starters.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: All eyes will be on Moss, who showed he could follow a Heisman Trophy winner like Caleb Williams. He quarterbacked the Trojans to 42-28 victory over Louisville in last year’s Holiday Bowl. Now Moss has got to show that performance wasn’t a fluke.

LSU: It’s one thing to follow a former Heisman winner, but how about the most recent one? That’s what Nussmeier will do as he replaces Jayden Daniels, who won college football’s top individual honor last season. And like Moss, Nussmeier shined in the postseason, passing for 395 yards against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

FACTS & FIGURES

These two teams have played in each other in 30 years and the visiting team won each of the two meetings (USC beat LSU 17-12 in 1979 and LSU beat USC 23-3 in 1984). … Facing the Trojans isn’t new for the Tigers’ Kelly. He went 8-3 against USC when coaching Notre Dame from 2010-21. … The Tigers enter on a four-game winning streak and winners of six of their past seven.

