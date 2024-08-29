Presto’s Picks: Terps, Cavs and Hokies kick off season in a different world for the sport

WTOP's Dave Preston gives his college football picks for week 1 in a new world for the sport.

Welcome to a brand-new world of college football. It always amazes me how a sport that prides itself on tradition is so subject to radical changes, from conference makeup to how it determines a champion.

If you’ve been enjoying the offseason with winery trips and reading/crosswords by the pool, let’s refresh you on what’s new in 2024.

The Playoff Bracket: Expanded threefold! Twelve teams doesn’t feel like a lot for a 133-member contingent (70 in the “Power Five”), but when was the last time a team ranked outside the top 10 had a legitimate case of making the CFP or heaven forbid the BCS? But mark my words, a three- or four-loss team will get in and many will decry how the regular season is being watered down by playoff expansion.

The Big Ten: It’s even bigger (and with no divisions!). The league’s membership and name has been incongruent since 1992 (thank you Penn State), but now the once-Midwest-based conference boasts 18 schools from coast to coast. And just as important for schools such as Maryland, no divisions. So instead of games with Michigan and Ohio State this fall, the Terps will play Oregon (No. 3 in the Preseason) and USC (No. 23). UCLA and Washington are the other future road trip destinations.

Atlantic or All Coast Conference? The ACC has stretched the “A” quite a bit over the years but the addition of Stanford and Cal bring the Pacific coast to the mix, while SMU’s move from the AAC to the ACC adds Dallas to the league’s list of far-flung destinations. At least SFO and DFW are major airports. My Hokie friends are pumped to load up on Texas brisket, and my Cavalier pals are looking into Napa Valley trips.

The Pac-12 has been picked clean — almost: “The weak are the meat that the strong do eat” writes David Mitchell in “The Cloud Atlas” (underrated Tom Hanks film, trust me) and the “Power Five” in FBS is now a “Power Four.” In addition to the four schools leaving for the Big Ten and the two ticketed to the ACC, the Big 12 gets the likes of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State. That leaves Washington State and Oregon State to cuddle up with the Mountain West.

The SEC adds quality instead of quantity: Only two schools join the Southeastern Conference, but Texas and Oklahoma have combined to win 11 claimed National Championships. And there’s also a sense of entitlement, even though each school has won it all just once since 1985. So there will be expectations for each as they upgrade their league schedules this fall, and neither fan base is especially patient with 9-3 or 8-4 seasons. Brace yourselves, and enjoy the new world before it changes (inevitably) again …

Maryland vs. UConn, noon, FS1

The two schools with plenty of men’s and women’s hoops history are meeting for just the fourth time on the football field. Since they last played in 2013, the Huskies have fired three head coaches, one of which created the most ridiculed trophy in history (Civil Conflict — or is it “ConFLiCT”?) while leaving the American Athletic Conference.

The independent in football, Big East for everything else school is now being reportedly courted by the Big 12 (which has 14 schools). The Terrapins are 14-1 in nonconference games under head coach Mike Locksley. The lone loss? At Temple in 2019, and Anthony Russo isn’t walking through that door.

Presto’s pick: Terrapins triumph, 35-10.

Navy vs. Bucknell, noon, CBSSN

These schools are Patriot League foes for most of the other sports, but this is their first matchup since 1925. The Bison were picked to finish last in their conference this year after going 4-7 in 2023 and last posted a winning record in 2014.

The Midshipmen haven’t won a season opener since 2019 (when Malcolm Perry and company ran all over Holy Cross) and the 33.5 point favorites didn’t score 33 points all last season (they crossed the 30+ mark twice). Can the new offense find its groove or will there be a learning curve?

Presto’s pick: Midshipmen roll, 41-6.

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN

We’ve seen this happen before, right? The Hokies enter Labor Day weekend with plenty of optimism (this year they receive votes in both preseason polls) only to have an early loss ruin things such as a soggy plate of nachos?

The Commodores might be an SEC school, but it’s more in name than in deed: Vandy is 3-38 in conference play since 2018 and has finished over .500 in the league once since 1982. But they are also 4-3 in home nonconference games since the pandemic.

Whoever handled this year’s schedule for the Hokies does not understand the concept of early-season home cooking: not only do they begin the year on the road but they also play four of their first six games away from Lane Stadium. I’m sure the faithful will find a way to transport some of those smoked turkey legs to Nashville.

Presto’s pick: Hokies smoke the Commodores, 30-15.

Virginia vs. Richmond, 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Will we see a second season of the Cardiac Cavaliers? U.Va. went 2-5 in one-possession games last year, including their home opener (a lightning-interrupted loss to James Madison).

Both teams had quarterback competitions with guys who split time in 2023. But while the Cavaliers announced that Anthony Colandrea would be their starter, the Spiders will wait until kickoff to let the world know if it’s Kyle Wickersham or Camden Coleman (neither played in the 2022 matchup).

Virginia is 30-3-2 all-time against the Spiders, but lost to their in-state FCS foe in 2016.

After spending 2023 inside the Commonwealth sipping wine, Kippy and Buffy are looking outward this fall for their tailgating, kicking things off with a bottle of the 2019 Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Chardonnay.

“Rich, powerful, and well-structured, with lemon drop accents to the dried apple and pear tart flavors that show plenty of toasty accents,” Wine Spectator writes. “The creamy finish is boosted by rich acidity.”

Wine Enthusiast writes: “It offers a wealth of Gravenstein apple, Meyer lemon and freshly cut pear, finishing on a spicy hint of nutmeg.”

Although I think it’s more of a strong suggestion than a hint.

Presto’s pick: Spiders suggest an upset but the Cavaliers come through, 28-17.

James Madison at Charlotte, 8 p.m., ESPNU

The Dukes kick off the Bob Chesney era in a matchup of remade programs. While Chesney’s blending 21 transfers, 49ers coach Biff Poggi brought 40-plus players in through the portal last year.

Both quarterbacks are also playing their first games with their respective programs after each saw limited action last year (JMU’s Dylan Morris at Washington, Max Brown at Florida). Charlotte might have won five of their last six home openers but have dropped 10 of their last 11 games against FBS schools.

Presto’s pick: Dukes deliver in a 34-20 victory.

Other picks: Georgetown defeats Davidson, Old Dominion slips at South Carolina, Towson tumbles at Cincinnati, Morgan State is humbled at Hampton.

Last Year: 84-36.

