Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Jr., the Panthers’ leading returning rusher, declared ineligible for season

The Associated Press

August 30, 2024, 4:21 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been declared ineligible and will miss the 2024 season, the school announced Friday.

No reason was provided, but Hammond remains a member of the team and can practice, the school said.

Hammond, in his fourth year, led the Panthers in rushing last year with 564 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Desmond Reid was listed as co-No. 1 on the depth chart at running back heading into Pitt’s opener Saturday at home against Kent State.

Reid is a third-year transfer from Western Carolina, where he played for new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell and ran for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

