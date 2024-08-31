No. 5 Alabama, Jalen Milroe rout Western Kentucky 63-0 in coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more, including scores of 84 and…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more, including scores of 84 and 55 yards to highly touted freshman Ryan Williams, and No. 5 Alabama breezed through Kalen DeBoer’s debut with a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide rode a cascade of big plays on both sides of the ball to a 42-0 halftime lead in the first game of the season and post-Nick Saban. Justice Haynes scored on an 85-yard run and Jam Miller added a 39-yard touchdown, and Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb set up two touchdowns with first-quarter interceptions and long returns.

“These guys have a determination and a relentlessness about them where they want to be great,” DeBoer said. “They don’t just want to go out there and do their thing for a half and kind of let someone hang around. They wanted a shut out, they wanted to put points on the board. I just love their mind-set.”

Milroe played less than three quarters, completing 7 of 9 passes for 200 yards and running 10 times for 79.

DeBoer replaced Saban, who led Alabama to six national titles in 17 seasons, after leading Washington to the national championship game. Saban and his family were at the game, watching his former team outgain Western Kentucky 600-145 in total yards.

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor didn’t play after an apparent left arm injury in pre-game warmups. Elijah Pritchett took his place. DeBoer said he’d be evaluated again on Sunday.

Sabb’s debut

Sabb proved Alabama’s free safety spot is still in good hands, even after Caleb Downs left for Ohio State following a huge freshman season. Sabb returned his first pick 23 yards and then raced down the right sidelines for 64 yards on his next.

Key Takeaway

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, picked to finish second in Conference USA, won’t likely be outgunned that badly the rest of the season. Quarterback TJ Finley was replaced by Caden Veltkamp late in the second quarter.

Alabama: It would be hard to draw up a better debut for DeBoer and his offense, albeit against obviously lesser competition. Receivers got open, running backs found big holes and Milroe flashed his dual-threat abilities.

Finley pulled

Finley’s debut with his fourth school didn’t go well. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions before getting pulled. The former Auburn and LSU quarterback had a big season at Texas State in 2023.

No headsets

Both teams started the game without being able to use headsets for communication since Western Kentucky’s weren’t working. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan had to hustle down the field from the press box.

Western Kentucky’s headsets went down again later, DeBoer said.

“In all our years I ‘ve never had that happen,” he said. “That was a new one for me.”

Up Next

Alabama hosts a South Florida team on Saturday that mostly shut down the Tide offense last season before falling 17-3.

Western Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.