No. 10 Florida State looks to bounce back in home opener vs. Boston College

Boston College (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 10 Florida State (0-1, 0-1), Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Florida State by 16 1/2.

Series record: Florida State 16-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida State seeks redemption after a stunning season-opening loss, while Boston College opens the Bill O’Brien era. It’s a spotlight game for both programs, which are playing in the only FBS game on Monday night. O’Brien was introduced in mid-February as coach, but he inherits 15 starters. Mike Norvell is desperate for a bounce-back performance as the Seminoles seek a stabilizing win and attempt to defend their ACC title.

KEY MATCHUP

In the opener against Florida State, Georgia Tech racked up 190 yards on 36 carries, with mobile QB Haynes King picking up 54 yards. Now the Seminoles face Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos, who threw for 305 yards and consistently found rushing lanes, gaining 95 yards and a touchdown, in last year’s 31-29 home loss to Florida State. If Castellanos is able to break free again, the Seminoles will be in for a long night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: QB DJ Uiagalelei completed 70% of his passes for 193 yards in the loss to Georgia Tech and plays his first game inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Norvell wants the Florida State offense to be more explosive, which likely means Uiagalelei will have a green light to throw deep more often.

Boston College: RB Treshaun Ward started his career at Florida State as a walk-on before earning a scholarship as he accumulated 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2019-22. Ward added a career-best 643 rushing yards and five touchdowns last fall at Kansas State before transferring to Boston College.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida State has won five straight in the series but four of those were decided by seven points or less. … BC is 33-123-1 vs. ranked opponents. The Eagles’ last win vs. a ranked team was a 21-20 victory at No. 16 NC State in November 2022. … The Seminoles have won nine straight home games, the nation’s fifth-longest active streak. … TE Kamari Morales of Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln, a transfer from North Carolina, is among the 12 Eagles who attended a Florida high school.

