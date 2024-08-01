Md. Gov. Moore relives his college years, participates in Terps football practice

The University of Maryland football team had a surprise guest at the first day of fall training camp: Maryland's own Gov. Wes Moore.

Maryland governor Wes Moore attends the Baltimore Ravens NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Maryland governor Wes Moore attends the Baltimore Ravens NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) The University of Maryland football team had a surprise guest at the first day of fall training camp: Maryland’s own Gov. Wes Moore.

Moore didn’t merely visit. He actually suited up in a Terrapins helmet, pads and uniform and participated in team drills Wednesday in College Park.

Moore worked out with the team — leading them in jumping jacks, then participated in drills with the receivers and defensive backs on dislodging and protecting the football as well as catching passes.

Moore, who played football in college at Johns Hopkins University, told news outlet NBC Washington that running with the team felt like a callback to some glory days of his own.

“I’ve played college football but this is the first time in about 25 years. I threw a helmet on. I threw a jersey on, so I feel very inspired right now,” Moore said. “I feel like I can be out there with these boys.”

In the past few weeks, Moore had also attended the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders training camps.

The Terps are coming off three straight bowl wins. They open their 2024 season at home against UConn on August 31st.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.