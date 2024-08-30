Kekoa Visperas throws for 5 TDs to lead Eastern Washington past Monmouth, 42-27 in season opener

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw five touchdown passes, three to Efton Chism III, and Eastern Washington rolled to…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw five touchdown passes, three to Efton Chism III, and Eastern Washington rolled to a 42-27 season-opening win over Monmouth on Thursday night.

Visperas, who started 10 games a year ago and was a Big Sky Conference honorable mention honoree, completed 25 of 28 pass attempts without an interception as the Eagles dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 37 minutes. Five of Eastern Washington’s six scoring drives covered more than 74 yards, with the shortest drive covering 65 yards in 10 plays.

Visperas found Chism with a 30-yard touchdown pass to cap an opening 77-yard drive. The pair added a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter and again from 16 yards out early in the fourth. Chism, a senior who has caught a pass in every game in which he’s played, caught 12 balls for 173 yards. Visperas added touchdown passes to Nolan Ulm and Miles Williams, both in the second quarter.

Jared Taylor scored from nine yards out in the first quarter and Tuna Altahir carried 16 times for 108 yards. Visperas carried six times for 29 yards and caught a pass for seven more.

Derek Robertson completed 27 of 42 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers with an interception to lead the Hawks, who were held to just 49 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Monmouth, which plays three of its first four games on the road, plays its home opener against Lafayette on September 7.

Eastern Washington plays host to Drake on September 7.

