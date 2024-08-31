Farrell-to-Harris touchdown in final minute lifts Rhode Island over Holy Cross in 20-17 thriller

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell hit Shawn Harris Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining and…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell hit Shawn Harris Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining and Rhode Island survived a wild fourth quarter to defeat Holy Cross 20-17 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Rhode Island led 13-3 entering the fourth quarter but Holy Cross rallied with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Joe Pesansky to Charly Mullaly and a 4-yard TD run by Jordan Fuller.

Fuller’s touchdown capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 7 1/2 minutes. After the kickoff, Rhode Island took possession at its own 25 with 1:47 remaining.

After three incomplete passes, Farrell ran for a first down and the Rams converted twice more on third down in their winning drive. On second down from the Holy Cross 31-yard line, Farrell connected with Harris for the go-ahead score. Harris caught the pass near the 20 and weaved his way through several defenders on the way to the end zone. The drive covered 75 yards in 12 plays.

Farrell completed 20 of 33 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and was Rhode Island’s leading rusher with 55 yards. Marquis Buchanan caught four passes for 88 yards.

Pesansky was 10-for-18 passing for 101 yards with one touchdown for Holy Cross. Fuller had 139 yards on 28 carries.

