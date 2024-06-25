Houston begins search for new athletics director after parting ways with Pezman

HOUSTON (AP) — The University of Houston has started the search for a new athletics director after parting ways with…

HOUSTON (AP) — The University of Houston has started the search for a new athletics director after parting ways with Chris Pezman.

Pezman was let go last week after leading the school’s athletic department since 2017 and helping Houston transition into its move to the Big 12 Conference last year.

“Chris Pezman has ushered our athletics program through a period of incredible transformation, and we are grateful for his leadership over the past six years,” university president Renu Khator said in a release. “He has been a pivotal part of our entry into the Big 12 Conference and championed the success of student-athletes on the field and in the classroom. This was a difficult but necessary decision as we navigate a paradigm shift in collegiate athletics.”

Raymond S. Bartlett, who is Houston’s senior vice president for administration and finance, will be the interim athletics director until a replacement is found.

Pezman released a statement following his dismissal on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to serve my alma mater during a transformational period in college athletics,” Pezman wrote. “Together, we achieved unprecedented growth and success that has laid the foundation for a bright future for Houston athletics. The incredible commitment to comprehensive excellence exhibited by our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is made possible by the support of our university, donors, season-ticket holders, and fans.”

Pezman graduated from Houston and worked as the senior associate athletics director for facilities, operations and event management at the University of California Berkeley before returning to Houston.

