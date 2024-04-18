University of Missouri plans $250 million renovation of Memorial Stadium

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is planning a $250 million renovation of Memorial Stadium. The Memorial Stadium…

The Memorial Stadium Improvements Project, expected to be completed by the 2026 season, will further enclose the north end of the stadium and add a variety of new premium seating options. The field-level Bunker Club in the south end zone will be converted to a team recruiting center, with upgrades to restrooms, concessions and the sound system among other changes.

The university’s Board of Curators unanimously approved the hiring of Kansas City architecture firm DLR Group on Wednesday to handle the project.

The Tigers have played in Memorial Stadium since 1926.

“We are competing in a dynamic, highly ambitious environment in intercollegiate athletics and across the totality of higher education,” Board Chair Robin Wenneker said. “We are momentum investing in Memorial Stadium to elevate Mizzou’s national brand and deliver a world-class facility that creates year-round connections for Tiger Nation within the campus, the community and the state of Missouri. We want to be pace setters and establish the new standard for success.”

