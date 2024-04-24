Penn State’s leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith announces plans to transfer to Auburn

Former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is planning to transfer to Auburn. Lambert-Smith announced his commitment to the Tigers…

Lambert-Smith announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media Wednesday. He started most of the past three years for the Nittany Lions and has 116 career catches for 1,598 yards. He led the team with 53 catches for 674 and four touchdowns last season.

He is the only Penn State player with multiple 80-yard catches, including an 88-yard touchdown in the Rose Bowl win over Utah in January 2023. It was the longest pass play in Rose Bowl history.

He also scored on an 83-yarder against Villanova earlier that season.

The Tigers have been seeking reinforcements in the passing game after several receivers transferred from a group that struggled last season.

Auburn has already brought in a highly rated group of receiver prospects, including five-star recruit Cam Coleman.

