Cam Rising plays in Utah’s spring football game after missing 2023 season with knee injury

Rising led the offense for three series in Utah’s spring football game Saturday. The senior quarterback had a strong outing in his first live game since sitting out the entire 2023 season, throwing for 208 yards and two touchdowns while completing 15 of 19 passes.

He led the Red squad to a 41-21 victory over the White.

“Feeling strong,” Rising said. “(I have) been accruing a lot of reps and it’s good to be out there with the guys making plays and watching them go.”

Rising will give Utah valuable veteran leadership in the team’s Big 12 debut after leading the Utes to Pac-12 titles in 2021 and 2022.

Entering his sixth season with the Utes, Rising has a deep familiarity with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s offense. He has 25 career starts at Utah and has accrued at least 200 passing yards in 15 games – including two 300-yard games and one 400-yard-performance.

“I definitely feel like I got the doctorate,” Rising joked. “Six years to prove it, so it’s been good.”

His experience was evident in the spring game where he made crisp, accurate throws both on short slants and deep sideline routes. Rising did not do any running plays but moved well in the pocket to avoid pressure.

“He had a good pocket presence to him, which he always does,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Went through his progressions quick and got the ball out on time. Couldn’t have asked anything more than what he gave us today.”

Rising took a medical redshirt last season after tearing his ACL, MCL, MPFL, and meniscus in his knee during the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whittingham expressed hope Rising would return to action early in the season before finally shutting him down in late October.

The knee is finally healthy again after a long and frustrating rehabilitation. Rising was able to fully participate in spring practices and direct the offense again.

“Cam did not miss one minute of spring ball in any way, shape, or form,” Whittingham said. “He was back to his old self.”

Rising may have a new playmaking threat as a target for his passes in the fall. USC transfer Dorian Singer tallied a team-high 92 yards on five catches during the three drives Rising directed the offense.

Before playing for the Trojans last season, Singer spent two years at Arizona and racked up 1,105 yards and six touchdowns on 66 catches for the Wildcats in 2022.

“We’ve been throwing the ball as much as we can, just trying to get out there and get that chemistry,” Rising said.

Brant Kuithe, who had not played since October, 2022 while recovering from his own serious knee injury, also participated in Utah’s spring game on Saturday. Kuithe finished with 25 yards on two catches.

