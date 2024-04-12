Barry Odom signs 5-year contract to remain as UNLV’s coach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV signed second-year football coach Barry Odom to a five-year contract on Friday after he led…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV signed second-year football coach Barry Odom to a five-year contract on Friday after he led the Rebels to one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Odom led the Rebels to a 9-5 record last season, the most victories in the program since 1984. UNLV played in the Mountain West championship for the first time and competed in its first bowl in 10 years, losing 49-36 to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.

The Mountain West named Odom its Coach of the Year, the first time a UNLV coach has received that honor since John Robinson, in 2000, led the Rebels to the Las Vegas Bowl.

The 47-year-old Odom receives a base salary of $400,000 each year. He will earn a total package of at last $1.75 million next season, matching his salary from last season and reportedly making him the highest-paid coach in the Mountain West. His total compensation rises to at least $2.4 million by 2028.

UNLV also will pay Odom retention bonuses of $200,000 in March 2026 and 2028, and $100,000 in February 2029.

