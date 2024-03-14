Dennis Leblanc, longtime Nebraska staff member, named interim AD following Trev Alberts’ departure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska executive athletic director for academics Dennis Leblanc has been named interim athletic director as the…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska executive athletic director for academics Dennis Leblanc has been named interim athletic director as the school begins its search for a successor to Trev Alberts, interim president Chris Kabourek announced Thursday.

Leblanc has been on the athletic department staff since 1983 and has served in his current role since 2015.

“Dennis loves Nebraska, he cares deeply about the young women and men in our program, and he has a proven record of supporting their academic success,” Kabourek said. “Dennis and I are completely aligned on our vision for Nebraska to compete at the highest levels on the field, on the court and in the classroom. He will provide exactly the steady hand and trusted voice that we need during this interim period.”

Kabourek said he is beginning a national search for a permanent successor to Alberts, who announced on Wednesday he had accepted the athletic director’s job at Texas A&M.

