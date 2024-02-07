Sanders, Colorado close to adding Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are closing in on adding Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston…

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are closing in on adding Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized the hiring.

Livingston would step in for Charles Kelly, who’s now in a similar role at Auburn. Livingston is set to inherit a Colorado defense that surrendered 34.8 points and 453.3 yards per game in Sanders’ first season in charge.

Livingston started as a scout with the Bengals in 2012 before later joining their coaching staff. He’s spent the last six seasons working with the safeties.

In Colorado, he would work with a secondary that includes Travis Hunter, a first-team All-Pac-12 defensive back who also plays wide receiver, and Shilo Sanders. Livingston would be responsible for revamping a defense that struggled to put consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Colorado started out 3-0 last season before dropping eight of the final nine to wind up 4-8. The Buffaloes tried everything to pull out of their slide, even switching things up at offensive coordinator as Sean Lewis lost his play-calling duties to Pat Shurmur. Lewis left Colorado in late November to become the head coach at San Diego State.

Deion Sanders has been dedicated this offseason to shoring up the offensive line to protect his quarterback son, Shedeur. The team added several potentially impactful linemen, including five-star prospect Jordan Seaton.

The Buffaloes are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next season.

