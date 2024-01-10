Seven national titles highlight sterling resume of retiring Alabama coach Nick Saban

Career highlights of Nick Saban, the Alabama coach who has decided to retire.
HEAD COACHING RECORD (Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama): 297-71-1 (.806 winning percentage, 28 seasons).
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: 2003 (LSU), 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 (Alabama).
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mid-American (1), Southeastern (11).
AP COACH OF THE YEAR: Twice (2003, 2008).
NFL: Miami Dolphins (head coach 2005-06, 15-17 record); Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94).
FIRST-ROUND NFL PICKS COACHED (at Alabama, through 2023): 44.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.