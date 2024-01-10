Live Radio
Seven national titles highlight sterling resume of retiring Alabama coach Nick Saban

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 9:42 PM

Career highlights of Nick Saban, the Alabama coach who has decided to retire.

HEAD COACHING RECORD (Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama): 297-71-1 (.806 winning percentage, 28 seasons).

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: 2003 (LSU), 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 (Alabama).

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mid-American (1), Southeastern (11).

AP COACH OF THE YEAR: Twice (2003, 2008).

NFL: Miami Dolphins (head coach 2005-06, 15-17 record); Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94).

FIRST-ROUND NFL PICKS COACHED (at Alabama, through 2023): 44.

