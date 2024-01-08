How to watch Michigan vs. Washington in national championship: Channel, time, streaming

Washington plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, with the Huskies looking for their first national…

Washington plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, with the Huskies looking for their first national title since 1991 and the Wolverines going for their first since 1997.

Both teams are in their first CFP title game. It will be only the third time that a pair of 14-0 teams have met. The Huskies have won 21 straight games, including each of the last 10 by 10 points or less. The Wolverines lost in the CFP semifinals the last two years and are the first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2015 to reach the final.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the Heisman Trophy runner-up and the first player to throw for 4,500 yards in back-to-back seasons since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in 2015-16. He passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 semifinal win over Texas.

Michigan has the nation’s top defense, allowing 250 yards and 10.2 points per game. The Wolverines have surrendered only seven touchdowns through the air, fewest in the country. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is 26-1 as the starter. Michigan won its semifinal against Alabama 27-20 in overtime.

Here’s how to watch Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington kickoff time

The game is Monday with kickoff shortly after 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Washington game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

How to stream Michigan vs. Washington

Viewers whose services includes ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network’s streaming platforms. Other streaming services include Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

Where is the CFP championship game?

NRG Stadium in Houston.

