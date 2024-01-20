Fifita, McMillan returning to Arizona under new coach Brent Brennan

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — New Arizona football coach Brent Brennan got a huge boost toward next season with two of…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — New Arizona football coach Brent Brennan got a huge boost toward next season with two of his star players planning to stick around.

Quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan joined dozens of Arizona football players on the court during a timeout in Saturday’s game between the Wildcats and UCLA.

A video played on the scoreboard at the McKale Center after the students roared in approval.

“Tucson, we have unfinished business,” Fifita said.

“We’re running it back,” McMillan said.

Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions while completing 72% of his passes. He opened the season as Arizona’s backup, but played so well when Jayden de Laura got hurt, he kept the starting job.

McMillian led Arizona with 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns while earning third team AP All-America honors.

Brennan was hired last week to replace Jedd Fisch after spending the previous seven seasons at San Jose State.

