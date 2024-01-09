Alabama lead rusher Jase McClellan joins Tide’s NFL draft exodus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama running back Jase McClellan is entering the NFL draft, leaving the Crimson Tide without their…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama running back Jase McClellan is entering the NFL draft, leaving the Crimson Tide without their two leading rushers going into next season.

McClellan announced his decision Tuesday on social media. No. 2 rusher Roydell Williams had already entered the transfer portal.

McClellan had the most productive of his four seasons with Alabama in 2023, rushing for a team-best 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

“The coaches, staff and teammates that I have met here are ones that I will cherish and remember forever,” McClellan posted. “But, after some long talks with my family, I believe that the next chapter of my life is here now.”

He joins a number of teammates in opting to declare for the draft, including linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive tackle JC Latham.

McClellan missed the SEC championship game win over Georgia with a foot injury but had a big game in the Rose Bowl.

He had 14 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Michigan, which went on to win the national championship. He also had 15 catches for 137 yards.

McClellan finished his college career rushing for 1,981 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The top returning running backs are Jamarion Miller (215 yards) and Justice Haynes (160).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.