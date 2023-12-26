Virginia Tech tries to snap its 4-game losing streak in bowls against No. 23 Tulane in Military Bowl

The Hokies try to snap a four-game losing streak in bowls. Virginia Tech hasn't won one since beating Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl.

Military Bowl: No. 23 Tulane (11-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Dec. 27, 2 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Virginia Tech by 10 1/2

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 5-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Hokies try to snap a four-game losing streak in bowls. They haven’t won one since beating Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl. Tulane has a chance for its second consecutive 12-win season, which would be quite a foundation for new coach Jon Sumrall when he takes over next year.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia Tech’s defensive front against Tulane RB Makhi Hughes. The AAC’s leader in rushing, Hughes has averaged just under 100 yards a game as a redshirt freshman.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: QB Kai Horton may play a much bigger role in this game in place of star passer Michael Pratt. Horton did start a couple games in September, including a loss to Mississippi. The sophomore has attempted 62 passes this season.

Virginia Tech: DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland leads the Hokies with 9 1/2 sacks. He had four in one game against Wake Forest on Oct. 14.

FACTS & FIGURES

These two teams last met in 1989, when Virginia Tech won 30-13. Both were independents at the time. … The Hokies played in this bowl in 2014 and 2018, facing Cincinnati both times. Virginia Tech split those two games. … Tulane has 23 wins since the start of last season. Only Georgia (27), Michigan (26) and Washington (24) have more. … The Green Wave lost coach Willie Fritz to Houston earlier this month, and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle is finishing out the season as the interim. … Virginia Tech recovered from a three-game losing streak early in the season, going 5-3 in ACC play. The Hokies did lose their only two games against Top 25 opponents, against Florida State and Louisville.

