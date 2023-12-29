No. 14 Arizona forces 6 turnovers in 38-24 comeback win over No. 12 Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gunner Maldonado returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown and also had an interception as…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gunner Maldonado returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown and also had an interception as No. 14 Arizona forced six turnovers in a 38-24 comeback victory over No. 12 Oklahoma on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Noah Fifita threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona (10-3). The Wildcats closed with seven straight victories as they depart the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 next season. Leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma also finished 10-3.

Tetairoa McMillan had 10 receptions for 160 yards for Arizona.

Oklahoma freshman Jackson Arnold threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three interceptions in his first career start. Arnold started in place of Dillon Gabriel, who is transferring to Oregon after throwing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

POP-TARTS BOWL

KANSAS STATE 28, NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 19

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and scored twice and Kansas State beat North Carolina State.

Johnson, a freshman making his first start after Will Howard entered the transfer portal, threw for 178 yards, rushed for 71 and directed a 15-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that put the game away and closed out a solid season for coach Chris Klieman’s Wildcats (9-4).

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and threw for 164 yards in his final game for the Wolfpack (9-4), who fell short of winning 10 games for the second time in program history.

Giddens had a 37-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, his only catch of the game, and ran for a 4-yard TD early in the second that made it 14-0.

FENWAY BOWL

BOSTON COLLEGE 23, NO. 17 SMU 14

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Castellanos rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Boston College ended SMU’s nine-game winning streak.

Castellanos rushed for 156 yards and completed 11 of 18 passes for 102 yards. Ky Robichaux also had a scoring run for the Eagles (7-6), whose main campus is less than five miles away from Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Kevin Jennings went 24 of 48 for 191 yards and a TD for SMU (11-3), which finished with its most victories since the 1982 squad also posted 11.

With the Mustangs moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference next season in a sweeping list of realignments that have overtaken college football, it was a matchup of two teams that’ll see each other again next season in Dallas during league play.

PINSTRIPE BOWL

RUTGERS 31, MIAMI 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Monangai rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to help Rutgers beat Miami and secure its first winning season since 2014.

The Scarlet Knights (7-6) last had a winning campaign when they went 8-4 in their inaugural Big Ten season. Rutgers opened this season 6-2, but stumbled in November, losing four straight conference games by an average of 20 points.

Miami (7-6) has dropped five straight bowl games.

Rutgers took the lead for good at 21-17 after Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocked a Miami punt that Timmy Ward recovered in the end zone.

Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards and scored on a 1-yard keeper with 27 seconds to play to draw Miami within seven at 31-24. The Hurricanes recovered the onside kick, but the rally fell short when Miami turned the ball over on downs near midfield with seven seconds remaining.

