Wofford upsets Southern Conference champion Furman 19-13

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for a 53-yard touchdown, Maximus Pulley returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and Wofford upset Southern Conference champion Furman 19-13 on Saturday.

The Terriers’ win over Furman (9-2, 7-1), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, ended a string of 13 straight conference victories by the Paladins, and perhaps cost them a coveted high seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Ingram’s run on fourth-and-1 with five minutes left in the first half gave the Terriers a 10-6 lead. Pulley’s return and Bridger Jones’ second field goal made it a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

Furman got within 19-13 early in the fourth quarter on Mylon Hicks’ 11-yard TD run but came up empty on its final two possessions.

Wofford (2-9, 2-6) survived four turnovers to finish the season with its only two victories on consecutive Saturdays.

