Tagovailoa throws for 361 yards and sets Big Ten passing mark as Maryland beats Rutgers 42-24

Taulia Tagovailoa set the Big Ten Conference record for career passing yards in leading Maryland to a 42-24 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland didn’t seem overly excited about becoming the all-time passing leader in the Big Ten Conference after putting on a show in a 42-24 win over Rutgers in his final league game Saturday.

When Maryland assistant athletic director and director of football communications Dustin Semonavick brought over his laptop and told Tagovailoa to hit play, the quarterback got as much of a thrill as any of his three touchdown passes or his rushing TD against the Scatlet Knights.

His father and mother, Galu and Diane, congratulated him on a quick first video and then came the one that really excited him, his brother, Tua, the Miami Dolphins QB, came on.

“Oh, wow,” Taulia said, and then he listened.

“Just wanted to congratulate you on being the Big Ten’s all-time leading passer, I’m very proud of you and the work ethic that you have and the love you have for the game of football,” Tua Tagovailia said. “It’s a blessing that I get to talk to you every week. Keep going brother.”

Taulia Tagovailoa hit 24 of 31 passes for 361 yards as the bowl-eligible Terrapins (7-5, 4-5) scored TDs on their first four possessions and never looked back in handing Rutgers (6-6, 3-6) its fourth straight loss. They have beaten the Scarlet Knights three straight times and five of six games.

“It’s a blessing. My family is everything,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “It’s an awesome blessing that they support me. They have been there every step of the way.

Tagovailoa came into the game needing 268 yards passing to overtake Curtis Painter of Purdue for the conference career mark (11,163) and he had the record by halftime. He finished with 11,256 yards, hitting 10 different receivers in the game.

“We didn’t have to work hard to get him the record because he executed the system,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “It took care of itself. It (offense) was the best it’s been in the first half in about a month.”

The younger Tagovailoa had TD passes of 34 yards to Tai Felton, 17 to Roman Hemby and 44 to Corey Dyches to go along with a 6-yard scoring run in helping Maryland take a 28-3 lead. The drives covered 75, 55, 75 and 44 yards and needed 15 plays and less than six minutes.

Gavin Wimsatt scored on two sneaks and threw a 10-yard touchdown to senior Aaron Young on a day the Scarlet Knights honored 24 outgoing players. Wimsatt’s first sneak was set up by a Max Melton interception, the only blemish on the day for Tagovailoa.

Kyle Monangai became the eighth player in Rutgers history and the first since Jawan Jamison in 2012 to have a 1,000-yard rushing season. He finished with 118 yards and now has 1,099 yards rushing with a bowl game next month.

“We set out to be 1-0 every week and what better way to finish up being 1-0 at the last home game,” Monangai said. We weren’t able to get it done in the end and it definitely stings a little bit. But you know, thankfully we’re blessed to have another opportunity to play football again as a team.”

Jai Patel also kicked a 50-yard field goal for Rutgers, which would need to win a bowl game for its first winning season since 2014. Terps backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. scored on two 1-yard runs for Maryland’s second-half touchdowns, the last coming with 1:24 to play.

Tagovailoa has thrown multiple touchdowns in games 24 times in his career, the most of any active player in the conference. He now had 76 career TD passes and 15 games of at least 300 yards passing. Hemby finished with 113 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Felton finished with five catches for 140 yards for Maryland, which has now won seven games in each of its last three seasons.

