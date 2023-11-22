Streaking No. 8 Alabama visits Auburn in Iron Bowl ahead of SEC championship game

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC, No. 8 CFP) at Auburn (6-5, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS) Line: Alabama…

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC, No. 8 CFP) at Auburn (6-5, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

Line: Alabama by 14-1/2, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: Alabama leads, 49-37-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama could stay in the running for a College Football Playoff spot heading into the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia. The Crimson Tide have won nine straight games. The Tigers have relished the role of spoiler at times in the Iron Bowl. That would be the best salve for the wounds left from an embarrassing 31-10 loss to three-touchdown underdog New Mexico State.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s big-play offense against a capitalistic Auburn defense. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has seven touchdown passes of 40-plus yards, and wide receiver Jermaine Burton is averaging 22.1 yards per catch with six TDs. Auburn is tied with Arkansas for the SEC lead with 17 forced turnovers, including 11 interceptions, led by safety Jaylin Simpson and cornerback Keionte Scott.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter was a nonfactor against New Mexico State, which played keep away with the football most of the game. Hunter had only eight carries for 27 yards. But he ran for 134 yards on 11 runs in last year’s Iron Bowl, and the Tigers are much better when he’s playing a big role in the offense.

Alabama freshman S Caleb Downs easily leads the team with 90 tackles, 33 more than No. 2 tackler Jihaad Campbell. Downs also has two interceptions and returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown against Chattanooga. It was his first punt return of the season.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Auburn has won three of the last five meetings at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers have a 10-6 Iron Bowl record. … Alabama has extended its own record with a 16th consecutive 10-win season. … The Tide have won 19 straight against unranked opponents and are 123-4 against them under coach Nick Saban. … Alabama kicker Will Reichard is nine points shy of Keenan Reynolds’ all-time NCAA scoring mark of 530 points and one shy of tying Kenneth Dixon for second place. … Auburn kicker Alex McPherson has made a school record 18 straight field goal attempts. … Auburn is seeking to become the 13th FBS team to reach 800 wins after failing in its first attempt.

