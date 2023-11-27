K-State QB Will Howard, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke among those entering transfer portal

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke were two of the biggest names who announced their…

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke were two of the biggest names who announced their intentions to enter college football’s transfer portal Monday.

In a social media post, Howard thanked Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, his teammates and the Wildcats’ fanbase before concluding: “I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my life and in the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Van Dyke also made his announcement on social media. “I have created lifelong friendships and memories, which I will always cherish. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities and experiences that have shaped me during my time here,” he wrote.

Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season and another bowl game this season. Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward also announced his plans to enter the portal Monday.

Most teams wrapped up regular seasons this past weekend, leading some to declare their intent to transfer. Howard, Ward and Van Dyke are among those who are graduate transfers, meaning they could enter the portal and become immediately eligible, while players who have yet to graduate must wait until Dec. 4 to make their announcements official.

Howard emerged as the Wildcats’ starter last year after injuries to Adrian Martinez, and he led them to an upset of eventual national runner-up TCU in the Big 12 title game. Howard was the clearcut starter entering this season, though he was pushed at times by freshman Avery Johnson, and threw for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Howard, who will have one year of eligibility left, had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field after his final game at Kansas State on Saturday. He accounted for two touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Iowa State in a game played in heavy snow.

Howard’s departure means that Johnson, one of the nation’s best dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of high school, will likely start for the Wildcats (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in their bowl game. Johnson threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns but may be even more dangerous on the ground — he took over for Howard against Texas Tech and ran for five TDs in a 38-21 victory.

Miami’s situation is not as clear at quarterback for its bowl game. Van Dyke — who had 11 games of at least 300 yards in his career — lost his starting job earlier this month to freshman Emory Williams, who got hurt late in Miami’s loss to Florida State. Van Dyke started the final two games of the regular season.

His departure means Miami has just one healthy scholarship quarterback on its roster, that being Jacurri Brown — who did not throw a pass this season.

The Hurricanes — who also saw running back Don Chaney Jr., defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey and linebacker Corey Flagg announce their decisions to enter the portal on Monday — will look to be busy in using the pool of transfers to make quick roster upgrades for 2024.

“It’s the wild, wild West,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said earlier Monday in his weekly appearance on WQAM-AM. “It really is. It’s like completely out of control. And the NCAA, rightfully so, has taken a hard-line stance. If people are messing around and tampering, they’re going to slam you. They really are. … But you need to be ready to upgrade right away.”

Van Dyke was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s rookie of the year in 2021 under then-offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, now the coach at SMU. He leaves Miami second on the school’s all-time list in completion percentage (63.7%), fourth in touchdown passes (54), fourth in completions (581) and sixth in yards (7,469).

Ward, who arrived at Kansas State from Florida State, is transferring again after ceding playing time to D.J. Giddens throughout the season. He ran for 643 yards and five touchdowns while adding two touchdown receptions.

Another veteran QB hitting the portal Monday was Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, who threw for 12,315 yards in four seasons with the Bulldogs; three of those seasons came while he was running the late coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

Rogers posted on social media before a season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the Battle for the Golden Egg that he would transfer.

Notre Dame wide receiver and running back Chris Tyree, along with offensive lineman Zeke Correll, also entered the portal. Each of them have played at least 40 games for the Fighting Irish.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Coral Gables, Florida contributed.

