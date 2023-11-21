Pitt, Wisconsin announce they will face each other in Dublin to open the 2027 season

Pittsburgh and Wisconsin will open the 2027 season by facing off in Ireland. The two schools announced Wednesday they would…

Pittsburgh and Wisconsin will open the 2027 season by facing off in Ireland.

The two schools announced Wednesday they would play each other in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Aug. 28, 2027. This matchup is the second in a two-game series after Pitt plays at Wisconsin in 2026.

Wisconsin’s only previous international game was a 41-20 victory over Michigan State in Tokyo in 1993. Pitt’s last game outside the United States also took place in Dublin, when the Panthers beat Rutgers 46-29 in 1989.

Pitt has won each of its three previous meetings with Wisconsin, though they haven’t faced each other since 1967.

