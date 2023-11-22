No. 18 Tulane and UTSA brace for high-stakes clash

UTSA (8-3, 7-0 AAC) at No. 18 Tulane (10-1, 7-0 AAC, No. 23 CFP), Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC) Line:…

UTSA (8-3, 7-0 AAC) at No. 18 Tulane (10-1, 7-0 AAC, No. 23 CFP), Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Line: Tulane by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UTSA leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner clinches a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. And if Tulane wins, it hosts, and will remain in the running for a second consecutive New Year’s Six Bowl bid.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA QB Frank Harris vs. Tulane’s defense, which ranks second in the league. Harris is a senior in terms of eligibilty but is in fact in his seventh year with Roadrunners and holds numerous program records. This season, he has passed for 2,308 yards and 17 TDs, and has rushed for 295 yards and four TDs. Tulane’s defense is allowing 323.9 yards per game. Its 855 yards rushing allowed this season is the fewest in the conference by more than 300 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: Harris accounted for 523-yard total yards and six-touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over South Florida last week. He passed for 411 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 112 yards and three more TDs.

Tulane: QB Michael Pratt t has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 43 of his 44 career games, including 25 in a row, and has 30 career multiple-TD pass games. His 87 career TD passes are a school record as are his 9,239 career yards passing.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTSA is off to a 7-0 start to league play for the third year in a row — the past two seasons as members of Conference USA. … The Roadrunners have won 15 straight regular-season conference games and 17 straight when including the 2021 and 2022 Conference USA Championship Games. … UTSA has won seven straight league road games, including four last season as a Conference USA member. … Tulane has won at least 10 games for two straight seasons and is 22-3 overall since the beginning of last season. … Tulane RB Makhi Hughes is the league’s leader in yards rushing (1,080) and yards rushing per game (98.18). … The Green Wave defense has gone 32 straight games without allowing a 100 yards rushing by a player listed as a running back. … Tulane has outrushed the opposition in 19 of its last 23 games and in 13 straight.

