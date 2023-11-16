Big stakes on the line when No. 5 Washington visits No. 10 Oregon State

No. 5 Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) at No. 10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2, No. 11), Saturday, 7:30…

No. 5 Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) at No. 10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2, No. 11), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ABC).

Line: Washington leads by 2 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Washington leads 68-35-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington is undefeated and appears to be rolling through the Pac-12 into the conference championship game — and maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. First Washington needs to get by Oregon State, which also has hopes of a berth in the Pac-12 title game. A win against the Beavers, or against Washington State next weekend, will clinch the Huskies a spot in the conference championship. The Beavers have it tough, with No. 6 Oregon on the road in the regular-season finale next weekend, but could still possibly play in the conference championship.

KEY MATCHUP

Earlier this season Oregon State’s defense gave up 40 points to California and 38 to Washington State so there are legit questions on how they’ll be able to stop a Washington team that is averaging 41 points per game and 503.9 yards on offense. One encouraging stat for the Beavers is interceptions: OSU ranks second in the Pac-12 with 12 this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is among the leaders for the Heisman Trophy with 3,533 total passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He leads the nation with an average of 353.3 yards a game and also has the most completed passes of 10 yards or more. He threw for 332 yards and two scores against Utah last weekend.

Oregon State: Running back Damien Martinez rushed for 146 yards and a school-record four rushing TDs in the victory last week against the Cardinal. Overall, he’s rushed for 1,024 yards this season make him the 18th player with at least 1,000 yards rushing in school history.

FACTS & FIGURES

The two teams have never met with both ranked in the top 10 before. … Washington is 10-0 for the second time in school history. … Oregon State has won nine straight home games, most for the Beavers since 1999-00. … The Huskies have won 17 straight games, second-longest streak among FBS teams. … Oregon State has a 97% success rate in the red zone, second-best in the nation. … Oregon State’s defense has 19 sacks over the last four games. … The game is being played amid a legal battle over the future of the conference. On Tuesday a judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction Tuesday in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest teams control of the conference and its assets.

