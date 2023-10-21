Late touchdown gives Howard 27-23 win over Norfolk State in MEAC opener for both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams' game-winning 15-yard touchdown pass to Jarett Hunter gave Howard a 27-23 win over Norfolk State on Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Jarett Hunter with a little over a minute left gave Howard a 27-23 win over Norfolk State on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

After Grandin Wilcox kicked his third field goal of the game to give the Spartans a 23-20 lead with six minutes remaining, the Bison (3-4, 1-0) went 75 yards on 10 plays with Williams hitting Hunter in the right side of the end zone.

Aaron Moore returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Spartans 49 but the drive ended with Kenny Gallop Jr.’s interception of a long pass at the Bison 1-yard line.

Williams was 14-of-24 passing for 240 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also scored from a yard out for the game’s first points.

The Bison’s Eden James took a short pass and turned it into a 45-yard score to tie the game at 20-all in the fourth quarter before Wilcox temporarily gave the lead back to the Spartans.

Otto Kuhns was 16 of 26 for 218 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception for Norfolk State (2-5, 0-1), which led 17-9 at halftime.

