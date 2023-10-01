Guggenheim, Sharkey propel Nicholls to 31-10 victory over McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Running back Collin Guggenheim threw a touchdown pass, Quinton Sharkey returned an interception for a…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Running back Collin Guggenheim threw a touchdown pass, Quinton Sharkey returned an interception for a score and Nicholls led start-to-finish in a 31-10 victory over McNeese in a Southland Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Guggenheim had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Neno Lemay on second-and-goal to give the Colonels (1-3) a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Pat McQuaide threw a 25-yard scoring strike to David Robinson Jr. early in the second quarter for a 14-0 advantage. Nate Glantz answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jon McCall to pull the Cowboys (0-5) within seven. But Gavin Lasseigne kicked a 25-yard field goal, Sharkey followed with his pick-6 two plays later and Nicholls took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Garrison Smith kicked a 44-yard field goal in the third quarter for McNeese and Jaylon Spears scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter for Nicholls to complete the scoring.

McQuaide completed 14 of 24 passes for 120 yards for the Colonels. Guggenheim finished with 103 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Glantz totaled 199 yards on 14-of-30 passing with two interceptions for McNeese. McCall had four receptions for 87 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.