College Football Preview: Dukes, Bison & Hoyas kick off this weekend

WTOP's Dave Preston previews how James Madison will do in its second season in the Sun Belt, the optimistic possibilities at Howard, and Georgetown's hopes for a better 2023.

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)(AP/Ray Thompson)

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)(AP/Ray Thompson)

There’s nothing quite like being ‘the new kid in town.’ Check out the Eagles’ song ( hit No. 1 back in the 1970s) if you have a chance.

For instance, Maryland and Rutgers are in their last year as the “new kids” in the Big Ten because USC and UCLA (plus Washington and Oregon eventually) are about to join in. James Madison University enjoyed its autumn as the new kid in the Sun Belt Conference and FBS after dominating FCS play over the last decade.

Meanwhile, Howard University has cautious optimism as the Bison are supposed to contend for the MEAC title, and Georgetown University is hoping they finish out of the Patriot League cellar.

Dukes

James Madison has the dubious distinction of trying to build off a dream season: the Dukes won their first five games as an FBS team and was ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll before dropping three straight. JMU did bounce back to win its final three games and finish 8-3 with a 6-2 Sun Belt Conference mark (due to NCAA rules, the first-year FBS member was not eligible for postseason play).

Can they prove that last year was more than beginners luck and the start of sustained success?

The Dukes have lofty expectations to live up to after being picked to finish first in the Sun Belt East Division. Thirteen starters are returning, including the entire offensive line (specifically Preseason All-SBC pick Nick Kidwell). Todd Centeio (64% completion rate, 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns passing in his lone season at JMU) played in the XFL earlier this year.

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti has listed co-starters at quarterback to begin this fall, but it appears as if Alonza Barnett III (he completed the lone pass he threw last year) will start the season against Bucknell. He’ll have to get used to his new targets as the top five receivers from 2022 are gone.

The ground game will also have a different face with the departure of the program’s third all-time leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese. Latrele Palmer (398 yards and five touchdowns last fall) and Kaelon Black (333 yards on 4.8 per carry) both saw extensive action in 2022 and will combine with Stony Brook transfer Ty Son Lawton to provide a counterbalance threat (last year’s team rushed the ball 54.6% of the time).

The defense allowed the fewest yards per game in the Sun Belt last year and is led by All-Sun Belt Preseason selection James Carpenter (5.5 sacks in 2022) on the line while linebacker Taurus Jones holds the unit together (the junior paced the team with 82 tackles last fall). Cornerback Chauncey Logan tallied a team-high 10-pass breakups as a freshman, while free safety Josh Sarratt provides the last line of defense (40 tackles last fall).

The Dukes kick off the season in Harrisonburg by hosting Bucknell and battle Virginia for the first time since 1983. The Sun Belt Conference opener is Sept. 30 against South Alabama.

Other highlights include a Thursday night game at Marshall Oct. 19 and a season finale at Coastal Carolina (JMU routed the No. 23 Chanticleers 47-7 last year). They’re not eligible for postseason play again this year, so just like 2022, they’ll have to make their noise before December once more.

Bison

Howard enters its third season under head coach Larry Price with plenty of optimism, having tied for first in the MEAC last year. The Bison took second in the preseason poll behind North Carolina Central and placed seven players on the All-MEAC Preseason Team.

They also return graduate student quarterback Quinton Williams (65% completion rate with 16 touchdown passes in 2022) who gets to throw to senior receivers Kasey Hawthorne and Brennan Brown (each a first team preseason pick). Standout defensive returnees are on the line (graduate students Jevin Jackson and Darrian Brokenburr), as well as in the secondary (senior Kenny Gallop led the team with 93 tackles last fall).

The schedule begins with a trip to Eastern Michigan (the Eagles are coming off a 9-4 season) and the nonconference highlight is its Sept. 16 game with Hampton at Audi Field. They also get a break regarding their MEAC schedule as league favorite North Carolina Central comes to Greene Stadium Nov. 11.

Hoyas

Georgetown hopes to exceed preseason expectations after being picked to finish tied for last in the Patriot League. The Hoyas have finished 1-5 in conference play three straight seasons and head coach Rob Sgarlata won’t just have a new starting quarterback after the departure of Pierce Holley (18 touchdown passes in 2022): the top four receivers from last year’s club are gone as well. But they do return running back Joshua Stakely (482 yards rushing plus 19 receptions last year).

The team allowed the most points per game in the Patriot League last year but three players on the defensive side of the ball received preseason recognition: junior defensive lineman Ibri Harrell (team-high five sacks in 2022), sophomore lineman Mateen Ibirogba (four sacks) plus sophomore cornerback Wedner Cadet (five of the team’s eight interceptions last year).

They also have Patrick Ryan on special teams returning — the junior made six of seven field goal attempts while averaging 38.3 yards per punt (in a backup capacity).

The Hoyas kick off the season with three straight home games before a trip to Columbia. Conference play begins the following weekend (Sept. 30) in D.C. against Fordham. Their home finale is Oct. 28 against Lafayette, and the Hoyas wrap up the season with trips to Bucknell (also picked to finish sixth) and preseason favorite/four-time defending champ Holy Cross.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.