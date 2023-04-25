Today in Sports – John Elway #1 pick in NFL Draft to Colts

April 26 1905 — Jack McCarthy of the Cubs became the only outfielder in major league history to throw out…

1905 — Jack McCarthy of the Cubs became the only outfielder in major league history to throw out three runners at the plate, each of whom became the second out of a double play. The victims were the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 loss.

1912 — 1st homerun hit at Fenway Park (Hugh Bradley, Red Sox).

1931 — Lou Gehrig hits a HR but is called out for passing a runner, mistake costs him AL home run crown; he & Babe Ruth tie for season.

1950 — The University of Miami ends the longest winning streak in collegiate tennis by defeating William & Mary 8-1. William & Mary, unbeaten in five years, had won 82 consecutive meets.

1952 — Patty Berg scores 64, best competitive round of golf by a woman.

1961 — Roger Maris hits 1st of 61 homers in 1961.

1964 — The Boston Celtics capture their sixth consecutive NBA title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 5 of the finals.

1966 — Red Auerbach retires as Boston Celtic’s coach.

1983 — NFL Draft: Stanford quarterback John Elway first pick by Baltimore Colts.

1992 — NFL Draft: University of Washington defensive end Steve Emtman from first pick by Indianapolis Colts.

1995 — The Colorado Rockies post an 11-9 victory over the New York Mets in 14 innings, tying the NL record for innings played in a season opener.

2002 — Odalis Perez of Los Angeles faces the minimum 27 batters in his first career shutout. Perez was perfect for six innings in a 10-0 win over the Cubs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

2003 — NFL Draft: USC quarterback Carson Palmer first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

2008 — NFL Draft: University of Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long first pick by Miami Dolphins.

2009 — French swimmer Frederick Bousquet sets a world record in the 50-meter freestyle, becoming the first person to break the 21-second barrier. Bousquet breaks the record at the French championships finishing in 20.94 seconds.

2012 — Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is selected first overall in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, followed by Baylor QB Robert Griffin III, who is taken by the Washington Redskins.

2012 — The Charlotte Bobcats finish with the worst winning percentage in NBA history after a 104-84 loss to the New York Knicks. The Bobcats’ 23rd consecutive loss leaves them with a winning percentage of .106 (7-59) in the lockout-shortened season. The record was set 39 years ago, when the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers finished 9-73 (.110) in a full regular season.

2014 — Wladimir Klitschko toys with Alex Leapai and knocks him out in the fifth round to retain his four heavyweight belts in Oberhausen, Germany.

2015 — FC Bayern Munich wins the 2014–15 Bundesliga for a 25th time.

2018 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield first pick by Cleveland Browns; 4 QBs taken in top 10 selections for first time in history.

