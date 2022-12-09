Sacred Heart hosts Elliott and Pittsburgh

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Greg Elliott scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 75-74 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 3-3 in road games. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC with 13.5 assists per game led by Brendan McGuire averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Pittsburgh.

Nico Galette is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

